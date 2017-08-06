close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PIL accuses Jawaharlal Nehru University assistant professor of plagiarism: Delhi High Court seeks Centre stand

Petitioners have claimed that the entire material of the book has been "copied verbatim" from an online Turkish language class without giving a single reference to the online source.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 09:47
PIL accuses Jawaharlal Nehru University assistant professor of plagiarism: Delhi High Court seeks Centre stand
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the governmment and the Jawaharlal Nehru University on a PIL accusing one of its assistant professors of plagiarism.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the assistant professor, who teaches Turkish language at the varsity, and sought his stand regarding the charges against him in the plea, which has also sought quashing of his appointment.

The matter has been listed for hearing on September 21.

During arguments, the bench asked the varsity how the assistant professor was appointed when he had scored only 33 out of 100 in the viva-voce (oral exam) conducted by the Jamia Millia Islamia University where he had pursued a Diploma in Turkish Language.

"He scored only 33 out of 100 in the viva and he is a professor. How," the court asked.

JNU said that he had scored over 70 marks out of 100 in his written exams.

However, the petitioners, a Turkish language student of Jamia and a law student, contended that he had failed the course as he had scored only 33 out of 100 in the an oral exam conducted by Jamia.

The petitioners have also alleged that the assistant professor had "plagiarised a literature work in Turkish language and published the same in 2012 with a title as 'A new approach to Turkish language learning'.

They have claimed that the entire material of the book has been "copied verbatim" from an online Turkish language class without giving a single reference to the online source.

The petition has alleged that while working with JNU and drawing a salary from there, he had pursued a Masters degree in Turkish language from Ataturk University in Turkey.

When the bench questioned JNU about this, it said that he was working as a guest faculty and only getting an honorarium.

Apart from seeking quashing of his appointment, the petition also seeks setting up of a high-level fact-finding committee for fixing the responsibilities of the intellectual plagiarism committed by him.

It has also sought a direction to the University Grants Commission to "constitute a high-powered committee as a permanent mechanism to effectively prevent the serious issue of the plagiarism in academic circle and universities".

TAGS

Delhi High CourtJawaharlal Nehru UniversityPlagiarismProfessorJamia Millia Islamia University

From Zee News

Hiroshima commemorates 72nd anniversary of atomic bombing
WorldAsia

Hiroshima commemorates 72nd anniversary of atomic bombing

Surviving baby panda in &#039;perfect health&#039; says French zoo
Environment

Surviving baby panda in 'perfect health' says Fre...

US in rare bull&#039;s-eye for total solar eclipse on August 21
Space

US in rare bull's-eye for total solar eclipse on Augus...

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on &#039;stalking&#039; case: Can&#039;t punish Subhash Barala for son&#039;s crime
India

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on 'stalking' case...

Congress leader Ahmed Patel rubbishes complaint against his Rajya Sabha nomination
India

Congress leader Ahmed Patel rubbishes complaint against his...

Himachal Pradesh HC orders dress code for litigants, bars them from wearing jeans, checked shirts
India

Himachal Pradesh HC orders dress code for litigants, bars t...

43 civilians killed in US-led airstrikes in Syria&#039;s Raqqa
WorldAsia

43 civilians killed in US-led airstrikes in Syria's Ra...

AmericasWorld

Venezuela's Assembly fires dissident prosecutor Luisa...

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and MNA Ayesha Gulalai says will not be held accountable by Waziri jirga
WorldAsia

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and MNA Ayesha Gulal...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Falling prey to a game of death: Blue Whale Challenge shows the ugly underbelly of the Internet

Usha's Pati is new Up-Rashtrapati: From law student to upholder of Constitution

US turns away from Pak, China serenades Islamabad

Chilarai: The swift-as-a-kite fearless Koch warrior

The renewable energy revolution in India