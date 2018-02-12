PIL in SC calls for adopting 'two-child' policy, promoting family planning

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Union government to adopt 'two-child policy' across the country.

The PIL also urged the top court to implement the two-child policy norms throughout the country.

The petition also urged the government to promote family planning and motivate the countrymen to follow the two-child policy.

PIL filed in Supreme Court seeking direction to Union Govt to adopt and implement two child policy norms throughout India. Petition also stated that govt should adopt all such measures to motivate the people of the country to follow two child policy. — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018

The petitioner claimed that the current state of increase in population is putting natural resources under immense pressure and is also leading to environmental pollution.

In order to contain its burgeoning population, China introduced the 'one-child policy' as a part of its family planning policy in the year 1979.

According to reports, the number of births in China fell 630,000 in 2017, a year after the government repealed its one-child policy.

In India, apart from national level promoting of family planning, the two child norm is effective in certain states like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra,

Odisha and Rajasthan.

What is the two-child policy

The two-child norm is one of India's target-oriented, family-size control policies, which encourages parents to limit their families to two children and creates disadvantages for couples with more than two children.

Disadvantages include disqualification from panchayat council positions; denial of certain public services and government welfare programs, including maternal and child health programs.