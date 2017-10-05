close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PIL in SC to bar people from contesting polls from two seats

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking to restrict candidates from contesting elections for the same office simultaneously from more than one constituency.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 22:51

New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking to restrict candidates from contesting elections for the same office simultaneously from more than one constituency.

The PIL has also sought a direction to the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take appropriate steps to discourage independent candidates from contesting Parliament and state assembly elections.

The petition, filed by Delhi BJP spokesperson and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, sought to declare as invalid and ultra-virus section 33(7) of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, which allows a person to contest a general election or a group of bye-elections or biennial elections from two constituencies.

"When a candidate contests from two seats, it is imperative that he has to vacate one of the two seats if he wins both. This, apart from the consequent unavoidable financial burden on the public exchequer, government manpower and other resources for holding bye-election against the resultant vacancy, is also an injustice to the voters of the constituency which the candidate is quitting from," it said.

It also said that in July 2004, the Chief Election Commissioner had urged the then Prime Minister for amendment of Section 33(7) of the RP Act to provide that a person cannot contest from more than one constituency for the same office simultaneously.

"The ECI alternatively suggested that if existing provisions are retained, then the candidate contesting from two seats should bear the cost of the bye-election to the seat that the contestant decides to vacate in the event of his/her winning both seats," it said, adding that the Centre has not taken appropriate steps in this regard till date.

It also sought to discourage independent candidates from contesting elections, saying they were often connected with the issue of "fragmented voting" and instability in the electoral system.

TAGS

Supreme CourtElection CommissionPILBJP

From Zee News

China issues new travel advisory for India
India

China issues new travel advisory for India

Tendency now to rope all in-laws in dowry cases: Delhi HC
Delhi

Tendency now to rope all in-laws in dowry cases: Delhi HC

Delhi

Delhi government bars schools from allowing outsiders on pr...

Pakistan warns India against surgical strikes on its soil
Asia

Pakistan warns India against surgical strikes on its soil

Facebook `context` button is latest effort to fight fake news
Internet & Social Media

Facebook `context` button is latest effort to fight fake ne...

Asia

Suicide bombing at southwestern Pakistani shrine kills six

India

Failure to agree on global anti-terrorism pact lets terrori...

India

Ready to face polls anytime, people waiting to give befitti...

Kerala

BJP holds 'Jana Raksha Yatra' in Jammu against...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The colonial relic of secrecy

Swachh Bharat Mission: Need clarity on actual impact

J&K: Ceasefire violations by Pakistan double from last year; infiltration bids on rise as well

As RBI keeps key rate unchanged at 6%, you should know what is CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and Reverse Repo Rate

India will be at the back of my mind while addressing public health issues: Dr Soumya Swaminathan