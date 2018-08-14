Pitch Black 2018: Top IAF commander lands in Australia, lauds Indian contingent for 'good work'

DARWIN: Marshal C Hari Kumar, Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C), Western Air Command Air, dropped in for a visit at the ongoing Exercise Pitch Black 2018 being held at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) base in Australia's Darwin.

“#ExPitchBlack18: Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C), Western Air Command Air Marshal C Hari Kumar, visited the IAF Det at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia,13 Aug 18. He interacted with the contingent & congratulated all the Airwarriors for their professionalism & good work,” tweeted the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Pitch Black, a multinational air exercise, is one of the biggest of its kinds in the world. More than 140 aircraft and 4000 personnel from several countries are participating in it.

An IAF contingent is currently at the Darwin Air Force Base in Australia to participate in the Pitch Black which will continue till August 17.

The Indian contingent in Australia is being led by Group Captain CUV Rao and includes a Garud Team, four SU-30 MKI, one X C-130 and a X C-17 aircraft.

Over the last few days, the IAF has shared several high moments from the Pitch Black.

On Monday, the IAF shared a video of Super Hercules displaying its might in the Aussie skies.

“#ExPitchBlack18 : C-130J Super Hercules- four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft, capable of using unprepared runways to take-off & land. The versatile machine undertakes a variety of roles, including airborne assault. Glimpses of ACTION in Southern Hemisphere!!!” wrote IAF on the micro-blogging platform.

Later, the IAF also shared images of its joint exchange sorties with French Air Force.