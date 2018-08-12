हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Railways

Piyush Goyal announces 50% reservation for women in upcoming RPF recruitment

Indian Railways is one of world's biggest employer with reports estimating the number of employees at around 1.308 million.

File photo

Patna: Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, announced on Sunday that there would be 50% reservation for women in the upcoming recruitment of up to 10,000 jawans for Railway Police Force.

In a bid to increase women employment in Indian Railways, Goyal said that the reservation would allow for greater representation of women in the total employees. This comes just days after a goods train with an all-women staff was flagged off from Deen Daal Upadhyay Station - formerly called Mughalsarai Junction - during its renaming ceremony.

Goyal also said that there are 13,000 jobs opening up in Railways and that recruitment would be made after a computer-based test rather than after an interview.

Indian Railways is one of world's biggest employer with reports estimating the number of employees at around 1.308 million. It is now looking to ramp up facilities and and have a major image makeover to not just provide a world-class experience to passengers but to also compete strongly against a growing aviation sector in the country.

 

