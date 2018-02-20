Piyush Goyal travels in Kaveri Express train, meets passengers to know their plight

It is rare when a minister joins the common man to know the real issues and concerns facing them on the ground. And such a move by a minister in the Narendra Modi government is making headlines today. The minister in news is Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, who boarded a train himself to ascertain the plights of a regular train traveller.

Goyal travelled on Kaveri superfast express train, which plies between Tamil Nadu capital Chennai and Mysuru in Karnataka.

The minister also reportedly met travellers in the train and interacted with them to know about the problems they face. He asked them about the condition of the services provided inside the train.

Piyush Goyal had visited Mysuru along with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate a new express train at Mysuru Railway station.

The new train flagged off by the Prime Minister was Palace Queen Humsafar, which will run on a newly electrified Mysuru-Bengaluru railway line. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was also present on the occasion at Mysuru station.