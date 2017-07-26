close
Planes must carry Hindi and English papers in equal numbers: Aviation ministry to airlines

“This goes against official language policy of Indian union. Please ensure aircraft carry equal number of Hindi and English newspapers,” DGCA's Joint Director General Lalit Gupta told all Indian airlines.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 11:01
Planes must carry Hindi and English papers in equal numbers: Aviation ministry to airlines
Indian aviation ministry issued an advisory to airlines asking them to carry an equal number of both English and Hindi newspapers and magazines for travellers (Representative photo)

New Delhi: Indian aviation ministry, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has issued an advisory to all airlines asking them to carry an equal number of both English and Hindi newspapers and magazines for fliers.

The notice has been issued to ensure that reading material in both English and Hindi languages are offered to the passengers.

“It has been seen Indian aircraft don't carry Hindi newspapers and magazines or carry them in limited numbers,” DGCA's Joint Director General Lalit Gupta said said in a letter to airlines.

“This goes against official language policy of Indian union. Please ensure aircraft carry equal number of Hindi and English newspapers,” he told all Indian airlines.

The move is likely aimed at empowering Hindi language.

Criticising the advisory, Congress lawmaker Shahsi Tharoor took to twitter and wrote, "DGCA now wants Hindi publications served on Indian flights (together with vegetarian meals?)!"

Earlier this month, Air India decided to stop serving non-vegetarian meals to its economy class passengers on domestic flights, sparking a controversy which linked the move religious ideology which is alleged to be promoted by the Indian government. However, the Air India asserted that the initiative was taken to cut costs.

With ANI Inputs

