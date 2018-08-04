हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Planning Uttarakhand getaway? Rains may spoil your trip

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. Dehradun, Nainital among the affected areas.

Representational Image

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday released a warning for moderate thundershowers in Uttarakhand. MeT warned for rainfall at most places in Uttarakhand including Dehradun and Nainital.

The meteorological department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places during the next 72 hours.

Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Chamoli, Nainital, Pithoragarh and US Nagar districts have been identified as the areas where rainfall is likely to occur.  

Earlier on July 23, MeT department had issued a warning for heavy rainfall. Flooding was a massive problem in many parts of the state with incessant rainfall taking a toll. While the plains saw waterlogging and flooding, mountainous regions witnessed several instances of landslides and boulders coming down on roads to block traffic.

The State Disaster Management had asked the District Magistrates to ensure that at every level precaution, safety and traffic are maintained. Every police station remained on high alert with their disaster relief equipment and wireless sets, earlier on July 23.

