Mob lynching

Plea in SC seeks action against Rajasthan government over Alwar lynching

The latest incident of lynching in Alwar in Rajasthan has reached the Supreme Court. A petition has been filed in the top court seeking a case of contempt of court against the Rajasthan government. The plea is expected to be taken by up for hearing on August 20, when the court is also slated to hear pleas concerning rise in lynching incidents in the country.

The latest petition has been filed in connection with the incident of a mob beating a 28-year-old Muslim man, Akbar Khan, to death in Alwar district of Rajasthan. Sources told Zee News that the man had suffered critical injuries but still had chances of survival if taken to hospital on time.

However, the police first took the cows with him to a cow shelter and then took him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead, said sources. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had condemned the incident and promised strictest action against the culprits. The police have made two arrests in connection with the case.

This comes even as sources told Zee News that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre is mulling changes in the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code to check incidents of mob lynching.

According to a senior official, the government wants to define mob lynching as a penal offence by making amendments in the IPC and the CrPC.

The government is also considering an option of drafting a model law, which can be adopted by states to prevent incidents of mob lynching.

