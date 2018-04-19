Pleas in judge Loya case was a conspiracy by Rahul Gandhi against Amit Shah: BJP

As the Supreme Court dismissed a batch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the death of special CBI judge BH Loya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly hatching a conspiracy against party chief Amit Shah.

Addressing a press conference after the Supreme Court’s decision, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the “Congress is losing political base and is therefore making baseless allegations” against Amit Shah.

He further said that the petitions were part of a conspiracy against judiciary. “People who have been politicising the judiciary for their own motives now stand exposed,” said Patra, adding that the “invisible hand behind the pleas is that of Rahul Gandhi”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also targeted Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, seeking an apology from the Gandhi scion. Welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court, Adityanath said that it had exposed the opposition party.

“The verdict in the case has exposed the Congress once again. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people of the country. They have tried to create such an environment that develops negative emotions. in people for the government. Welcome the decision of Supreme Court,” said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Dismissing the petition earlier on Thursday, the apex court said that there is no reason to disbelieve the Judicial Officers in the Judge Loya death case and ruled that investigation reveals that he died of natural causes. The SC also said that frivolous and motivated petitions should be discouraged. The CBI judge was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case at the time of his death.

While dismissing the petitions the three-judge bench, of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AM Khanwilkar, also questioned the motive behind the pleas and observed that it was an attack on judicial independence.