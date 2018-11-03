हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tej-Aishwarya divorce

PM and CM won't be spared if personal issues are discussed: Tejashwi Yadav on Tej Pratap's divorce

If there are talks about personal issues, even the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister won’t be spared, says Tejashwi Yadav.

PM and CM won&#039;t be spared if personal issues are discussed: Tejashwi Yadav on Tej Pratap&#039;s divorce
File photo

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has broken his silence on his brother Tej Pratap Yadav filing for divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai. Addressing party members and mediapersons during a programme of the RJD, the Yadav scion said that if there are talks about personal issues, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar won’t be spared.

Referring to reports about Bihar Police personnel thrashing their commandant after the death of an ailing lady constable, the RJD leader said that “such an important news came out in morning, but by evening, the headlines were changed”.

“Everyone started talking about what happened in someone’s house. But we are focused. If there are talks about personal issues, even the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister won’t be spared,” said Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi’s remark targeting Prime Minister Modi and Janata Dal United (JDU) chief Nitish Kumar came a day after his brother and former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav filed for divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai, daughter of senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai.

Confirming the reports of him filing for divorce in a Patna court just five months after marriage, Tej Pratap on Saturday said that “there is no point in living a stifled life”.

“I had told my parents that I did not wish to marry at this moment of time. But nobody listened to me. Ours was a mismatch. I am a simple man with simple habits while she is a modern woman, educated in Delhi and used to life in a metropolis,” the RJD leader further said.

Tej Pratap’s lawyer Yashwant Kumar Sharma had earlier said, “They couldn't get along. An application under Hindu Marriage Act was filed through me on behalf of Tej Pratap Yadav.”

Tej Pratap is currently in Ranchi to meet his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Lalu is currently serving a sentence in connection with the fodder scam cases.

