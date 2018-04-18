PM arrives in UK, to attend bilateral meetings: Here's his schedule

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, arrived in the United Kingdom on Wednesday. The Prime Minister is in the UK for a four-day visit of bilateral engagements as well as multilateral discussions as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

PM Modi was received by UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson at the Heathrow airport in London.

Johnson said he was "excited" about the growing India-UK bilateral trade and that the visit will help build on "huge economic advantages".

"..Thanks to our shared history, we have a living bridge between us and now we want to build on the incredible tech sector where both India and the UK are making giant strides together," Johnson said in a statement.

Modi is set for a packed day of official engagements on Wednesday, starting with his bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street.

The two Prime Ministers are expected to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including separatism, cross-border terrorism, visas, and immigration.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the return of illegal immigrants, which had expired in 2014, will be officially renewed to take into account biometric and other developments in the field, along with a range of nearly a dozen MoUs across different sectors.

Here's PM Modi's programme schedule in London (as per IST):

1:30 PM - 2:30 PM: Breakfast meeting with Theresa may at 10, Downing Street

3:30 PM - 3:45 PM: Visit to the exhibition on 5000 years of Science & Innovation

3:45 PM - 4:15 PM: Living Bridge Themed Reception at IInd Floor, Science Museum

4:30 PM - 4:35 PM: Pushpanjali at Basaweshwara Bust

6:00 PM - 7:10 PM: Visit To Research Lab, India-UK CEO Forum, India-UK Science Collaboration

8:30 PM - Audience with Queen at Buckingham Palace

9:30 PM - 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sab Ke Saath' - Interaction program with Indians around the globe

12:30 AM - Dinner hosted by Theresa May for CHOGM Leaders

(With inputs from PTI)