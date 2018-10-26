PM can run & hide, but truth will be revealed: Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi after leaving police station

Congress president Rahul Gandhi resumed his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after leaving Lodhi Colony police station, where he was taken after being arrested from outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters. He said that the Prime Minister could hide but the truth will be revealed.

“The Prime Minister can run, he can hide but in the end, truth will be revealed. Removing CBI Director will not help. Prime Minister acted against CBI Director, it was an act out of panic,” the Gandhi scion told mediapersons soon after leaving the police station.

सरकार लाख कोशिश कर ले, सच को क़ैद नहीं कर पाएगी| पुरे देश में जनता सड़कों पर आ प्रधान मंत्री को असलियत का आईना दिखा रही है| pic.twitter.com/AAE06H0790 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 26, 2018

The attack by the Congress chief came even as the grand old party protested outside CBI offices across the country. The protest outside the CBI headquarters in the national capital was led by Rahul Gandhi himself. The party president and several other Congress leaders were arrested earlier on Friday.

Before courting arrest, the Gandhi scion had said that the Congress would “not allow chowkidar to do chori”. He further alleged that “every institution in India is being ruined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Protests were organised by the Congress party outside CBI offices across the country to question the decision to send CBI chief Alok Verma on leave. The Congress alleged that it was because Verma had begun asking questions about the Rafale deal that he was removed.

Though the CBI has clarified that Verma is still the chief and only temporarily asked to go on leave pending probe into allegations of misconduct against him, the Congress remained defiant in its demand for his reinstatement.

Congress workers attempted to break barricades set up outside CBI headquarters while slogans were raised against BJP and the central government. There were also slogans against Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet which had issued the orders to send Alok Verma on leave.