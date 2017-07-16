close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM congratulates NDA pick Kovind on prez poll eve

At a meeting, Modi recalled that the former Bihar governor had worked as a 'sahyogi' (aide) of Morarji Desai when he was the prime minister.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 23:15

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind "in advance" and assured him of his government's support, a day before the election to the top constitutional post.

At a meeting of the NDA MPs which was also attended by Kovind, Modi recalled that the former Bihar governor had worked as a 'sahyogi' (aide) of Morarji Desai when he was the prime minister and said this government will offer all 'sahyog' (cooperation) to him.

Kovind's win against opposition candidate Meira Kumar is a foregone conclusion as the ruling coalition has secured the support of nearly two-thirds of the electoral college, with some political parties even outside the NDA fold throwing in their weight behind him.

Quoting Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the prime minister also offered his congratulations in advance to the Dalit leader.

Kumar also made light of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's call to MPs and MLAs for "vote of conscience", saying 40 political parties have supported Kovind's presidential bid and non-NDA chief ministers of states like Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Odisha have also announced their support for him.

"The way ahead is very clear," he said, underlining the clear majority enjoyed by the NDA candidate.

On the occasion, BJP MP Bhupender Yadav made a presentation to the MPs about the voting process to ensure that they vote correctly.

Modi highlighted that the campaigns by the two presidential candidates and parties supporting them had been very dignified and showed the maturity of the Indian democracy.

During the meeting, he also noted that 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement falls on August 9 and told the MPs that country-wide events to mark the occasion should be held between August 9 and 15.

He pitched for discussions and programmes for five years till 15 August 2022, the 75th Independence Day, aimed at pro- poor programmes and a good governance agenda.

The prime minister, Kumar told reporters, also noted that the advent of the year 2018 will mark the enrolment of "new millennial voters", those born in 2000 and after, and said they should be welcomed and made aware of their responsibilities.

Besides Kumar, BJP chief Amit Shah and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressed the MPs.

TAGS

presidential electionPresidential pollNarendra ModiPMNDAkovindPrime Minister Narendra ModiNDA presidential candidateRam Nath Kovind

From Zee News

North EastNagaland

Embattled Nagaland chief minister appeals for reconciliatio...

India

Prez poll demands a vote of conscience: Sonia

Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath accident victims' kin to get Rs 3 lakh compen...

Jammu and KashmirIndia

'4 Pakistan soldiers drown in river after Indian force...

Shocking! Drunk men slit rickshaw-puller&#039;s throat after a tiff over for Rs 5
Delhi

Shocking! Drunk men slit rickshaw-puller's throat afte...

Rain fury continues; 9 dead in Gujarat, flash floods in Odisha
GujaratOdishaIndia

Rain fury continues; 9 dead in Gujarat, flash floods in Odi...

JD-U not present at opposition meeting on presidential poll
Bihar

JD-U not present at opposition meeting on presidential poll

BETET 2017 to be held on July 23, download admit card at bsebonline.net
Education

BETET 2017 to be held on July 23, download admit card at bs...

Raging flood waters wash away massive rail bridge in Odisha&#039;s Rayagada - WATCH
Odisha

Raging flood waters wash away massive rail bridge in Odisha...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Amarnath: Kashmir’s moment of truth

The conspiracy of silence

Armed ascetics, yoga and the British Raj

Integrated waste management is crucial to Delhi’s survival

Vacations are for teaching illiterate adults