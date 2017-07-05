PM in Israel: Modi gets glimpse of Temple Mount or al-Quds al-Sharif

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Tuesday got a glimpse of the Temple Mount from the window of a hotel where he met his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli PM took Modi pointed his finger outside from the windown saying, "I want to show you (something). This is called the old (Jerusalem) city and the Temple Mount is there. It is all very small..."

"This the cradle of our history," the Israeli prime minister said as he the shook hands with PM Modi before the commencement of bilateral meeting at the King David hotel here.

Modi was seen attentively hearing Netanyahu's narration of the place while looking outside the window.

The Golden Dome of Rock, also known as Qubbat al-Sakhrah, and the old city of Jerusalem was visible from the window.

About the Temple Mount:

The Temple Mount is a hill located in the old city of Jerusalem. It is known to Muslims as the al-Quds al-Sharif.

It is one of the most important religious sites of Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock are part of the site.

(With PTI inputs)