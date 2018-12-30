'Mann Ki Baat': Electricity reached every village of country in 2018, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday address the 51st edition of his popular radio broadcast programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. Wishing the nation on the new year 2019, PM Modi praised Indian athletes for their exemplary performances in Asian Games and Blind Cricket World Cup.

He mentioned that in 2018, the health insurance scheme - Ayushman Bharat - was launched. The Prime Minister added that electricity has reached every village of the country. World agencies recognise that India is pulling its citizens out of poverty at a record pace, he said.

The monthly radio programme is being aired on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and relayed on other channels. One can also listen to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' on their mobile phones by giving a missed call in 1922.

The official YouTube channels of Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News also stream the Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat address at 11 am. The programme is broadcasted in by Akashvani regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

Touching upon various social, national and international issues, PM Modi had launched his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast programme since 2014, which eventually became extremely popular.

Through his `Mann Ki Baat`, PM Modi has reached out to millions across the country, shared the views and opinions of the citizens and lauded their contribution in nation-building.