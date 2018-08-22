हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

PM Modi, Amit Shah hand urns with Vajpayee's ashes to party chiefs

PM Modi, Amit Shah hand urns with Vajpayee&#039;s ashes to party chiefs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah and senior party leaders handed urns with ashes of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who breathed his last on August 16, to presidents of party units in different states. An even for the same was organised in the national capital.

Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as well as members of Vajpayee's family were present at the event held in the BJP headquarters.

A video of the event was shared by the BJP on microblogging site Twitter.

The BJP has decided to take out 'asthi kalash yatras' in all districts and immerse the ashes in rivers across the country.

The yatra was being organised as party workers and people in the country wanted to pay tribute to the late prime minister, who died last week after prolonged illness at the age of 93, party leaders said.

Processions will start from state capitals and will pass through all blocks, they said.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was accorded a state funeral at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in New Delhi on August 17. The mortal remains of the former prime minister was kept at BJP headquarters before the last rites for people to pay their last respect to the political stalwart.

His last journey was attended by lakhs of people. Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah also walked for around 4 km during Vajpayee’s last journey.

(With PTI Inputs)

