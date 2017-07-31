close
PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation each to next of kin of people killed in Assam, Rajasthan floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods in Assam and Rajasthan.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 12:50
PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation each to next of kin of people killed in Assam, Rajasthan floods

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods in Assam and Rajasthan.

He also announced Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the floods in the two states, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The two states have suffered widespread destruction besides loss of lives in the floods.The prime minister has already visited Gujarat and is expected to travel to Assam to take stock of the flood situation there on August 1. 

Earlier on Sunday, while addressing nation through his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat', PM had said extensive relief is being provided to the flood-hit states and crop insurance companies have been asked to be proactive in settlement of claims of the affected farmers. 

He had also asserted that the situation in flood-affected states including Assam, Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal is being fully monitored and several agencies like the Army, the IAF, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and paramilitary forces are engaged in rescue and relief operation. 

TAGS

Narendra ModiPrime MinisterfloodCompenationAssamGujaratRajasthan

