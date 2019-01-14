PM Modi appeals for feedback on NaMo App, 'Mahagathbandhan' gets prominent space

NEW DELHI: In an apparent effort to chalk out his strategies for upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the best possible way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday posted a video on Facebook and Twitter seeking "direct feedback" from the voters through a survey launched on his "Narendra Modi or NaMo" app.

I want your direct feedback on various issues…take part in the survey on the ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App.' pic.twitter.com/hdshOPnOEY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2019

The survey is spread across nine tabs and it asks the citizens to rate the government, local BJP leaders and whether they think the "mahagatbandhan" will work in their area.

"I want your direct feedback through the survey on the NaMo app. Your feedback matters. Your feedback on various issues will help us take important decisions," PM Modi says in a video appeal posted on Facebook and Twitter. "Will you all fill that survey and also urge others to do so," the prime minister asks.

Talking about the survey, BJP leaders say that the feedbacks will be analysed carefully and will help the party in determining the issues for the upcoming General Elections. They added that it will also play an important role in the selection of candidates. Sources claim that the saffron party may not give tickets to MPs who will get poor ratings in the survey.

The survey begins by asking respondents to rate the government on various promises like - affordable health care, "farmer prosperity", corruption-free governance, Swachh Bharat, national security, economy, infrastructure creation, uplifting the poor and marginalised, job opportunities and rural electrification.

Other questions are:

1. Which of the following issues is prime consideration when you are voting - cleanliness, employment, education, law and order, price rise, corruption, farmer welfare.

2. Name three most popular BJP leaders in your constituency.

3. Do you think the working culture of the government of India is improving? ('yes' or 'no' question)

4. Are you feeling more optimistic than before about India's future?

5. Do you see any impact of the proposed mahagatbandhan in your constituency?

6. Will you be interested in volunteering for the BJP?

7. Have you donated to the BJP?

8. Have you got NaMo merchandise?

The latest appeal by PM Modi sends a clear message that the BJP is trying its best to give a fresh impetus to its campaign for re-election in the Lok Sabha polls.