PM Modi approached us for alliance during 2014 general elections: Chandrababu Naidu

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approached the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for an alliance during the 2014 general elections, claimed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday.

"Even during 2014 general election, we didn't try for an alliance with BJP. Modi himself came to us, said that BJP is sympathetic towards Andhra, let us work together for the development of the state. Then only I allied with them, just for the sake of state's interests," said Chandrababu Naidu.

Taking a dig at PM Modi, Naidu said that it was only after the TDP parted ways from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), they could - for the first time - highlight their problems in front of the nation.

"By standing against Narendra Modi we could, for the first time, bring our problems to the notice of the nation. The centre is going ahead with oppressive policy but they are not thinking to recognise our sentiments and resolve our problems," added the Andhra Chief Minister.

Naidu-led TDP had walked out of the NDA over the demand for 'special category status' for Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP found itself in a tight corner in Andhra after the TDP and YSR Congress moved notices for a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi government over not granting 'special category status' to the state.

The current political situation in Andhra Pradesh is of utmost concerns to the BJP since the state sends 25 members to the Lok Sabha and assembly elections are due to be held in 2019.

The BJP has already asserted that the TDP's decision to sever ties with it is a timely opportunity for it to grow in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP and the YSR Congress headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy are the two main parties in the state.

While the former was a part of the NDA since 2014, the YSR Congress too often supported the government in Parliament on many legislations.

However, both have now been targeting the BJP after the Centre declined to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)