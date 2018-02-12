PM Modi arrives in India after visits to Palestine, UAE and Oman

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in India after completing his visits to Palestine, UAE and Oman. He was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Palam airport in #Delhi after completing his visit to Palestine, UAE & Oman; received by EAM Sushma Swaraj pic.twitter.com/J95JSVHU7C — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding his three nation visit to Palestine, UAE and Oman. pic.twitter.com/8UFM1RQgTk — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018

Earlier, PM Modi on Monday said his visit to Oman and talks with the oil-rich Gulf nation's top leadership will impart a "substantial momentum" to all spheres of bilateral ties.

"This Oman visit is one I will cherish for a long time to come," he had tweeted before concluding his two-day visit to Oman during which the two countries signed eight agreements, including one on enhancing defence cooperation.

"This visit has helped in building upon the centuries-old ties between our enterprising people, and will impart a substantial momentum to our relations in all spheres, including trade and investment relations," PM Modi had added.

At the same time, he had expressed gratitude to the Sultan and the people of Oman for the tremendous support, goodwill and affection.

PM Modi on Sunday night had held talks with Sultan Qaboos on a wide range of issues.

After their talks, the two sides had signed eight agreements, including a MoU on legal and judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters.

They had also signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special, service and official passports.

Meanwhile, PM Modi offered prayers at the 125-year-old Shiva temple, one of the oldest in the region. He also visited the iconic Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, the main mosque in Oman.

On the first leg of his trip, he had travelled to Ramallah, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to make an official visit to Palestine. From there he had visited the UAE, before arriving in Oman.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)