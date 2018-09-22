हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Odisha, to launch fertilizer plant project, inaugurate airport

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the local airport in Jharsuguda.

ANI photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Saturday. He was received by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the airport in Talcher.

He will attend an event in Talcher to mark the commencement of work in the Talcher Fertilizer Plant.

The Prime Minister will attend an event to mark the commencement of work in the Talcher Fertilizer Plant. Following this, he will address a public meeting.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the local airport in Jharsuguda.

PM Modi will dedicate the Garjanbahal coal mines and the Jharsuguda-Barapali-Sardega rail link to the nation. 

He will also unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of coal production and transportation from Dulanga coal mines. 

(With inputs from PTI)

