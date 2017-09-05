close
PM Modi arrives to warm welcome in Myanmar, holds talks with President Htin Kyaw

PM Modi on Tuesday reached Nay Pyi Taw on the final leg of his two-nation visit after attending the BRICS summit in China.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 19:02
PM Modi arrives to warm welcome in Myanmar, holds talks with President Htin Kyaw
Pic courtesy: @PIB_India

Nay Pyi Taw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived here on his first bilateral visit to Myanmar and was welcomed by the President U Htin Kyaw.

Later, he had a meeting with the President at his Presidential Palace.

"Landed in Naypyitaw, marking the start of my Myanmar visit. I will join a wide range of programmes during my visit to Myanmar," PM Modi tweeted soon after his arrival.

He arrived here on the second leg of his two-nation trip during which he travelled to southeastern Chinese city Xiamen where he attended the annual BRICS summit and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders.

PM Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi tomorrow.

He had earlier said that India and Myanmar would look at strengthening existing cooperation in areas of security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, infrastructure and energy, and culture.

PM Modi had hoped his visit would help in charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between the two countries.

He had said that both countries would review developments in bilateral ties with a focus on "extensive" programme of development cooperation and socio-economic assistance India is undertaking in Myanmar.

PM Modi had visited Myanmar in 2014 to attend the ASEAN- India Summit.

Suu Kyi had visited India last year.

His visit to Myanmar comes amid a spike in ethnic violence with Rohingya Muslims in the Rakhine state.

PM Modi is expected to raise the issue of the exodus of the ethnic Rohingyas into neighbouring countries.

The Indian government is also concerned about Rohingya immigrants in the country and has been considering to deport them.

Around 40,000 Rohingyas are said to be staying illegally in India.

(With PTI inputs)

