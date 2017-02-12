PM Modi asks ministers to furnish details of tours of three months
New Delhi: Union ministers have been asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give details of tours, if any, undertaken by them during the last three months.
The directive was supposedly given by the PM at a recent Cabinet meeting and the ministers have been asked to submit the details by Monday.
This is said to be part of an exercise aimed at ascertaining whether they promoted demonetisation and other initiatives, sources said, as per PTI.
Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar has been directed to coordinate with the Ministries for this task, the sources added.
"All the ministers have been asked to submit details of their outstation tour programmes of the last three months. If not on tour, they should mention if they were in Delhi and attended office. The idea is to know if the Ministers visited places beyond their respective constituencies to promote initiatives of government, particularly demonetisation. The exercise is also aimed at knowing if they were balancing office work and field duties," a source said.
(With PTI inputs)
