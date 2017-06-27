PM Modi bids adieu after working dinner with President Trump in White House – Watch video
The meeting seemed very cordial, focused and open from the very beginning till culmination.
New Delhi: The first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the White House has come to an end.
In the meeting, terrorism was identified as a key challenge and discussions were also held on NSG, UNSC among other things.
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi leaves from the White House #ModInUS pic.twitter.com/BUR5X35v5v
— ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017