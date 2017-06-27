close
Essel Group 90 years
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 05:57
PM Modi bids adieu after working dinner with President Trump in White House – Watch video

New Delhi: The first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the White House has come to an end.

The meeting seemed very cordial, focused and open from the very beginning till culmination.

In the meeting, terrorism was identified as a key challenge and discussions were also held on NSG, UNSC among other things.

