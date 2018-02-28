'PM Modi, BJP leaders defy science', claims Congress video on National Science Day

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders on the occasion of National Science Day.

The official Twitter handle of the party posted a video of PM Modi talking about 'feeling cold in old age', Union Minister Satyapal Singh's quote on 'Darwin's theory' and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's views on 'cancer'.

Watch the video below:

Happy #NationalScienceDay to you all courtesy the BJP pic.twitter.com/o1Q2AYfCwq — Congress (@INCIndia) February 28, 2018

Meanwhile, the PM on Wednesday greeted science lovers on the occasion of National Science Day. "I salute all science lovers and wish them the very best as they enhance their scientific zeal. India is extremely proud of our scientists," he tweeted.

Greetings on #NationalScienceDay. I salute all science lovers and wish them the very best as they enhance their scientific zeal. India is extremely proud of our scientists. Had spoken about science during the #MannKiBaat last Sunday. https://t.co/Beuk6Pa54w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2018

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also extended his greetings on the day.

"On National Science Day today, I salute all great Indian scientists who brought laurels to our country and worked to make our lives better. All of us must remember the great contributions made by Sir CV Raman and other scientists on this occasion," he tweeted.

Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan and Cabinet Ministers Mahesh Sharma, Smriti Irani, Radha Mohan Singh, Prakash Javadekar and Dharmendra Pradhan were also among those who took to Twitter to extend their greetings on the occasion.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said science is not just a subject, but a key to the future. "I urge the youth to read more, research more and adopt scientific thought," she tweeted.

"Today marks a proud moment in history for every Indian as we celebrate National Science Day commemorating the discovery of Raman Effect by Nobel Laureate Dr CV Raman. Let us remind ourselves today about the importance of encouraging scientific temper and humanism in our lives," said the Twitter handle of the Congress.

National Science Day is celebrated on February 8 every year across India to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist CV Raman in 1928.

(With IANS inputs)