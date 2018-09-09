PM Modi blows the bugle for 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 'Ajey Bharat Atal BJP' slogan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday blew the bugle for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as he addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting in the national capital. The Prime Minister gave the slogan of ‘Ajey Bharat, Atal BJP’ to the ruling party.

Addressing mediapersons on Prime Minister’s address at the key BJP meet, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that he criticised the Gandhi family and the Congress party. According to Prasad, the Prime Minister said that “a comparison should be done within the work done by one family for 48 years and that done by the current government in the last 48 months”.

Talking about the slogan given by Prime Minister Modi, the Union minister said, “PM Modi ji paid tribute to Atal ji and called a powerful phrase in his honour, 'Ajey Bharat, Atal BJP' - An India which is not to be subjugated by anyone and BJP which remains firmly committed to its principle.”

“The Prime Minister said that people who cannot see each other eye to eye. People who cannot stand together are now coming together to form the Mahagathbandhan against the BJP. This is our biggest achievement,” Prasad further said. The Prime Minister also said that the Mahagathbandhan had no ideology or plan of action.

Prasad told mediapersons that Prime Minister Modi said that there was resentment against the leadership within the Congress party itself.

"The Prime Minister also said during his speech that we do not look at governance as means of power, we look at it as a medium to help people," the minister added.

Prime Minister Modi said during his address that "though the government wants development, it wants it with a humanitarian face". He exhumed confidence that people would keep their faith in the government intact during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.