हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Modi in Shirdi

PM Modi brings Dussehra gifts for Shirdi, hands over house keys to over 2 lakh PMAY beneficiaries

The Prime Minister also used the opportunity to hit out at the Congress and the previous UPA government.

PM Modi brings Dussehra gifts for Shirdi, hands over house keys to over 2 lakh PMAY beneficiaries
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday brought Dussehra gifts for many as he visited the holy town of Shirdi in Maharashtra. The Prime Minister handed over keys of houses to as many as 2,44,444 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“A permanent house makes life easy and provides enthusiasm to fight against poverty. Keeping this in mind, the govt has set the goal of providing a permanent house to every family by 2022. I am happy that we have completed half the journey,” said the Prime Minister during a public event in Shirdi.

The Prime Minister also used the opportunity to hit out at the Congress and the previous UPA government. Prime Minister Modi claimed that while the previous government gave just 25 lakh homes, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government had constructed one crore and 25 lakh homes in the last four years.

Targeting the Congress and the Gandhi family, the Prime Minister said that the opposition was interested in merely “forming votebanks”, adding that just “one family has been promoted”. The event was also attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Prime Minister Modi visited Shirdi on Saturday to attend the closing ceremonies of the year-long festival marking the centenary of Shirdi Saibaba’s Samadhi.

Modi's visit marks the culmination of the festivities in which over 10 million devotees from India and abroad took part.

To mark the centenary of his samadhi, the Trust had organised year-long celebrations which were inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 1, 2017.

In December 2017, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated a Global Sai Temple Conference and a series of big and small activities were carried out throughout the year.

Tags:
Modi in ShirdiNarendra ModiPMAYShirdi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close