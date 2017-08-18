close
PM Modi calls up Nepal PM, offers help to deal with flood situation

The prime minister conveyed condolences at the loss of lives in Nepal due to recent widespread floods and expressed readiness to provide all possible relief assistance.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 18:40

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a telephonic call to his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba and offered all possible assistance from India to deal with the situation created by floods.

Widespread flooding and landslides in Nepal have killed 120 people and nearly 35 people are missing. Over six million people have been affected by the incessant rains across the country.

"The prime minister conveyed condolences at the loss of lives in Nepal due to recent widespread floods and expressed readiness to provide all possible relief assistance," the PMO said in a statement.

