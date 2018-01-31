PM Modi celebrates Guru Ravidas' birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Government is taking inspiration from the teaching of Guru Ravidas to build a strong, inclusive and prosperous India, where every initiative taken by the Centre reaches the poor.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister even sent warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti and shared a snippet of Saint Ravidas poetry.

"Guided by the rich ideals of Guru Ravidas Ji, we are working round the clock to build an India which is strong, inclusive and prosperous.where the fruits of development reach everybody and empower those who are poor," he Tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi endorsed Saint Ravidas` preaching of harmony and brotherhood and said that he was truly an inspiration for everyone.

"Guru Ravidas Ji had unwavering faith in values of harmony and brotherhood. He did not believe in any kind of discrimination. When we work with the motto of `Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas` we are deeply motivated by Guru Ravidas Ji`s emphasis on serving every human, especially the poor," he said.

He further referred Ravidas as the greatest Saint to have been born in India, who ushered in several positive changes in the society.

"I bow to Guru Ravidas Ji on his Jayanti. Guru Ravidas Ji was one of the greatest Saints to have been born in our land. He stood for a society that is equal, just and compassionate. His teachings are eternal and are relevant for people of all sections of society," he said."

Guru Ravidas Ji ushered in several positive changes in our society. He questioned practices that were archaic and regressive, and inspired people to change with the times. This spirit of inquiry and emphasis on moving with the times makes extremely great," he added.