PM Modi condoles loss of lives in forest fires in Portugal

Lisbon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his joint address to media with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa by condoling the loss of lives in the major wildfire in Portugal that killed 64 people.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of forest fire, deepest condolences," Prime Minister Modi said in his joint address to media after holding talks with Costa.

Raging forest fires in Portugal last week killed at least 64 people, most of whom burnt to death in their cars, in one of the worst such disasters in recent history.

The fire broke out in the municipality of Pedrogao Grande in central Portugal, before spreading fast across several fronts.

Modi earlier also on June 18 had condoled the loss of lives in the forest fires in Portugal.

"Sad to learn of tragic loss of lives in the forest fire in Portugal. Deepest condolences to the Portugese people on this tragedy (sic)," he had tweeted.

Modi who arrived here on the first leg of his three- nation tour held talks with Costa and discussed ways to further intensify bilateral relations.