close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in forest fires in Portugal

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of forest fire, deepest condolences," Prime Minister Modi said in his joint address to media after holding talks with Costa.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 22:11

Lisbon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his joint address to media with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa by condoling the loss of lives in the major wildfire in Portugal that killed 64 people.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of forest fire, deepest condolences," Prime Minister Modi said in his joint address to media after holding talks with Costa.

Raging forest fires in Portugal last week killed at least 64 people, most of whom burnt to death in their cars, in one of the worst such disasters in recent history.

The fire broke out in the municipality of Pedrogao Grande in central Portugal, before spreading fast across several fronts.

Modi earlier also on June 18 had condoled the loss of lives in the forest fires in Portugal.

"Sad to learn of tragic loss of lives in the forest fire in Portugal. Deepest condolences to the Portugese people on this tragedy (sic)," he had tweeted.

Modi who arrived here on the first leg of his three- nation tour held talks with Costa and discussed ways to further intensify bilateral relations.

TAGS

PM ModiPortugalPrime Minister Narendra ModiPortugueseAntonio CostaPortugal wildfire

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

J&amp;K cop lynching: Five of 12 identified held, SP transferred
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K cop lynching: Five of 12 identified held, SP transf...

Two STF men killed, 5 injured in gunfight with Maoists in Sukma
Chhattisgarh

Two STF men killed, 5 injured in gunfight with Maoists in S...

India, Portugal sign 11 agreements to boost ties as PM Modi begins first leg of three-nation tour
India

India, Portugal sign 11 agreements to boost ties as PM Modi...

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Radha Krishna temple in Lisbon
AfricaWorld

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Radha Krishna temple in...

Delhi

Labourer killed in wall collapse near Jama Masjid

Delhi

20 AAP MLAs have no right to continue as lawmakers: BJP

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video