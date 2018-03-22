PM Modi congratulates Angela Merkel on her re-election

NEW DELHI: A week after German Chancellor Angela Merkel was elected by parliament to her fourth and likely final term at the helm of Europe's biggest economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a phone call to congratulate her on assuming office.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to continue working with her for strengthening Indo-German relationship.

Lawmakers in Berlin's glass-domed Reichstag voted 364-315 with nine abstentions for Merkel who was then to be formally appointed by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier before taking the oath of office at 1100 GMT.

For the veteran leader, the ceremony marked the end of a painful stretch of post-election paralysis, the deepest crisis of her 12-year career.

A right-wing populist rise in September elections weakened all mainstream parties and deprived Merkel of a majority, forcing her into another unhappy alliance with the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD).

The grand coalition, mockingly dubbed a "GroKo" in German, didn't start as a "love marriage", her designated vice chancellor and finance minister, the SPD's Olaf Scholz, drily observed.

All coalition partners have nonetheless sought to allay fears that their marriage of convenience could break up mid-term, insisting they plan to jointly govern until 2021.

