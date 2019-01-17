हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Modi congratulates winners of Gandhi Peace Prize

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated organisations and individuals who won the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2015-2018.

In a series of tweets, he congratulated philanthropist Yohei Sasakawa for winning the prize for the year 2018.

While Vivekananda Kendra got the award for 2015, Ekal Abhiyan Trust received it for the year 2017. Akshay Patra and Sulabh International received it for 2016.

The organisations have been working in the field of sanitation, community service and women and child empowerment.

