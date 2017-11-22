PM Modi expresses concern over large number of grievances of consumers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed concern over large number of grievances of consumers and called for improvement in administrative arrangements to benefit them, an official release said.

Modi, who chaired his twenty-third interaction through PRAGATI - the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation - reviewed the progress towards handling and resolution of grievances related to consumers.

"The Prime Minister was briefed on the action taken to ensure speedy and effective disposal of consumer grievances. Expressing concern over a large number of grievances, the Prime Minister emphasised on the need for improvement in the administrative arrangements, so that consumers can be benefited," the release said.

The Prime Minister also reviewed progress in implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY).

He said that funds accruing to the District Mineral Foundations (DMFs) should be utilised to eliminate major development deficits and this should be done in a focused way so as to achieve the greatest possible results by 2022, the 75th anniversary of Independence.

The release said that Modi reviewed the progress of nine infrastructure projects in the railway, road, power, and renewable energy sectors in several states including Uttarakhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Nagaland, Assam, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

These projects are cumulatively worth over Rs 30,000 crore.

The release said the earlier 22 meetings of PRAGATI have seen a cumulative review of 200 projects with a total investment of Rs 9.31 lakh crore. Resolution of public grievances has also been reviewed in 17 sectors.

