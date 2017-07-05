PM Modi gifts two sets of relics from Kerala to Netanyahu - Key artifacts of the long Jewish history in India

New Delhi: Narendra Modi, who on Tuesday became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel, gifted his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu replicas of two sets of relics from Kerala, regarded as key artifacts of the long Jewish history in India.

Making the 'ground-breaking' visit, PM Modi declared cooperation in tackling terrorism, while his host Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed that they want to forge a historic partnership with India for which even sky is not the limit.

In an effusive welcome to PM Modi, the Israeli Prime Minister said "Apka swagat hai mere dost. We have been waiting for you for a long time".

While calling visiting Indian Prime Minister "a great world leader", Netanyahu said ties between the two countries were perfect to mathematical precision and described the friendship formula as the square of I and of T if multiplied equalled "Israel, India Ties for Tomorrow".

All about the two Relics

They comprise two different sets of copper plates that are believed to have been inscribed in 9-10th Century, the PMO tweeted.

The first set of copper plates is a cherished relic for the Cochin Jews in India. It is regarded as a charter describing the grant of hereditary royal privileges and prerogatives by the Hindu King, Cheraman Perumal (often identified as Bhaskara Ravi Varma) to the Jewish leader Joseph Rabban.

According to traditional Jewish accounts, Joseph Rabban was later crowned as the Prince of Shingli, a place in or equated with Cranganore.

Cranganore is where Jews enjoyed religious and cultural autonomy for centuries, before they moved to Cochin and other places in Malabar.

Local Jews once placed in each coffin a handful of earth from Shingli/Cranganore that was remembered as a holy place and a "second Jerusalem".

The replica of these plates was made possible with the cooperation of the Paradesi Synagogue in Mattancherry, Kochi.

The second set of copper plates is believed to be the earliest documentation of the history of Jewish trade with India.

These plates describe the grant of land and tax privileges by the local Hindu ruler to a church. And oversight of trade in Kollam to West Asian and Indian trading associations.

West Asian association included Muslims, Christians, Zoroastrians, as also a group of Jews, who signed in Judeo- Persian and possibly also in Arabic and Pahlavi (Middle Persian).

The plates bear their signatures that appear to have been cut into the plates by a local workman unfamiliar with the script, the PMO tweeted.

The replica of these plates was made possible with the cooperation of Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church in Thiruvalla, Kerala.