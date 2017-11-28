PM Modi gifts wooden box of Sadeli craft to Ivanka Trump

Hyderabad: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday presented Ivanka Trump a wooden box of Sadeli craft.

This craft technique of fabricating geometric patterns in wood is native to Surat. It involves fabricating geometric patterns in wood.

The box was traditionally used for decorating doors, windows and furniture. Now, it is also used for embellishing jewellery boxes, containers and photo frames.

Meanwhile, addressing the inaugural function of Global Entrepreneurship Summit, Ivanka said that families, economies, societies reach their fullest potential when women are empowered.

"Only when women are empowered to thrive; our families, our economies, and our societies reach their fullest potential. Fuelling the growth of women-led businesses isn`t simply good for our society - it`s good for our economy. One study estimates that closing the gender entrepreneurship gap worldwide could grow our global GDP by as much as 2 percent," she said.

Advisor to the United States President lamented that "in some countries, women are not allowed to own property, travel freely, or work without the consent of their husbands. In even more countries, the cultural and family pressure is so great that women do not feel the freedom to work outside the home."

She said that the Trump administration is striving to promote greater opportunity for women around the world, both through its domestic reforms and international initiatives.

