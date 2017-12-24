PM Modi greets nation on Gurpurab of 10th Sikh Guru, calls him 'embodiment of courage'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on Gurpurab or the birth anniversary of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh on December 25.

As we mark the 350th Prakash Parv,

In another tweet, he said, "Guru Gobind Singh ji believed in the power of equality. He opposed all forms of social discrimination and was revered for his sense of justice as well as honesty."

PM Modi also congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "I congratulate CM Nitish Kumar ji and the Bihar government for the wonderful arrangements for Guru Gobind Singh ji's 350th birth anniversary celebrations at Takht Patna Sahib ji," he wrote.

As we mark the 350th Prakash Parv, I bow to the venerable Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. He was an embodiment of exceptional courage and immense wisdom. His brave deeds and noble thoughts inspire people across generations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji believed in the power of equality. He opposed all forms of social discrimination and was revered for his sense of justice as well as honesty. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017

I congratulate CM @NitishKumar Ji and the Bihar Government for the wonderful arrangements for Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji's 350th birth anniversary celebrations at Takht Sri Patna Sahib Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017

In January 2017, I had the opportunity to visit Patna to join the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Sharing my speech on the occasion. https://t.co/vNFXVMGW2y pic.twitter.com/XueXwVn0Ut — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017

The Bihar government had organised the inaugural programme to celebrate the 350th birth anniversary or Prakash Utsav at Takht Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, near the state capital on a grand scale from January 3 to 5, which was attended by PM Modi apart from hundreds of thousands of Sikhs from different Indian states and abroad.

Guru Gobind Singh was born on December 22, 1666, to ninth Sikh master, Guru Tegh Bahadur and Mata Gujri. He was anointed the supreme leader of the Sikhs at the age of nine, becoming the last of the living Sikh gurus.

The Akal Takht this year decided to celebrate the Gurpurab on December 25 as per the Bikrami calendar.

Meanwhile, Nitish had said on December 23, 2017, that the state government has decided to develop "Guru Circuit" connecting important religious destinations of Sikhs in the state.

He had said this during the inaugural function of three-day "Shukrana Samaroh" (Thanksgiving) of 350th Prakash Parv (birth anniversary) of Guru Gobind Singh. It will conclude on December 25.

"We will connect all important places relating to Guru Gobind Singh jee Maharaj and other religious places to form a Guru circuit," the Bihar CM had said.

Takht Harmandir Saheb of Patna Sahib, Guru ka Bagh and Bal Leela Saheb, all in old Patna, Handi Saheb of Danapur, Guru Teg Bahadur gurudwara in Gaighat, Guru Nank Kund in Rajgir, Guru Pachees Sangat in Munger and gurudwaras in Ara, Katihar, Nawada, Gaya, Sasaram and Bhagalpur would be connected to form Guru circuit, he had said according to an official release.

Nitish had said that the development of Guru circuit will improve connectivity and other tourist facilities and opportunities which will help in attracting tourists.

