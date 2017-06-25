close
PM Modi greets nation on Ramzan, Jagannath Yatra

PM Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Ramzan and Jagannath Yatra.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 12:11

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Ramzan and Jagannath Yatra, saying that diversity is the country's uniqueness and its strength.

In the 33rd edition of his monthly radio broadcast programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said that Jagannath is lord of the poor.

"Lord Jagannath is the lord of poor and I am happy that it is being celebrated with such happiness. Today in may parts of the world the festival is being celebrated in some way or the other. I wish my greetings to the people of the country on the occasion," said Modi.

Modi also said that the word Juggernaut in English is derived from Jagannath. 

Congratulating the people on the occasion of Ramzan, Modi said that Eid-ul-Fitr is the festival of happiness and more we share happiness on this occasion, the more it increases.

"Ramzan is a very auspicious occasion. The more we share happiness on this occasion the more it increases. My best wishes to the people on the occassion," he added.
 

