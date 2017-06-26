close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Modi greets people on Eid, calls for peace and brotherhood

PM Modi on Monday extended his greetings on Eid.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 09:30

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

PM Modi tweeted, "Eid-ul-Fitr greetings. May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society."

He also tweeted a video of what he had said yesterday about the special occasion in his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

TAGS

Narendra ModiEidEid-ul-FitrRamzanMuslim holy festival

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Swachh Bharat mission: PM Modi lauds villages for becoming free of open defecation
Environment

Swachh Bharat mission: PM Modi lauds villages for becoming...

EuropeWorld

Albania's ruling Socialists set to win: Exit poll

WorldAsia

Presidential polls begin in Mongolia

Even at 2 am, Sushma Swaraj helps Indians tweeting for help: PM Narendra Modi
India

Even at 2 am, Sushma Swaraj helps Indians tweeting for help...

World

Italy's centre-right wins big in mayoral elections

SpaceX&#039;s Falcon 9 delivers 10 Iridium NEXT satellites into space
Space

SpaceX's Falcon 9 delivers 10 Iridium NEXT satellites...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video