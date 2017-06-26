PM Modi greets people on Eid, calls for peace and brotherhood
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
PM Modi tweeted, "Eid-ul-Fitr greetings. May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society."
He also tweeted a video of what he had said yesterday about the special occasion in his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.
Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan.