PM Modi greets people on Eid, calls for peace and brotherhood

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

PM Modi tweeted, "Eid-ul-Fitr greetings. May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society."

Eid-ul-Fitr greetings! May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2017

He also tweeted a video of what he had said yesterday about the special occasion in his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

Here is what I had said about the special occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, during the #MannKiBaat programme yesterday. https://t.co/3X91wJ6tl7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2017

Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan.