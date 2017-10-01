PM Modi greets President Kovind on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his birthday greetings to the President Ram Nath Kovind.

"Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life devoted to the service of our nation. Since his tenure began Rashtrapati ji has endeared himself to the people of India through his simple and compassionate nature," he tweeted.

"I have always found Rashtrapati ji to be sensitive towards the aspirations of 125 crore Indians, especially the poor and marginalised", the Prime Minister added.

Kovind was elected on July 20 this year as India's 14th President, the first BJP member and the second Dalit to occupy the country's highest office.

The 71-year-old Kovind defeated joint Opposition candidate Meira Kumar, a former Lok Sabha speaker, after garnering 65.65 percent of the votes in the electoral college.

He took the oath of office on July 25 for a five-year term.