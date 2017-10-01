close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Modi greets President Kovind on his birthday

Prime Minister on Sunday extended his birthday greetings to the President. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 08:01
PM Modi greets President Kovind on his birthday
Pic Courtesy: @rashtrapatibhvn

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his birthday greetings to the President Ram Nath Kovind. 

"Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati ji. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life devoted to the service of our nation. Since his tenure began Rashtrapati ji has endeared himself to the people of India through his simple and compassionate nature," he tweeted.

"I have always found Rashtrapati ji to be sensitive towards the aspirations of 125 crore Indians, especially the poor and marginalised", the Prime Minister added.

Kovind was elected on July 20 this year as India's 14th President, the first BJP member and the second Dalit to occupy the country's highest office.

The 71-year-old Kovind defeated joint Opposition candidate Meira Kumar, a former Lok Sabha speaker, after garnering 65.65 percent of the votes in the electoral college.

He took the oath of office on July 25 for a five-year term.

TAGS

President of IndiaRam Nath KovindNarendra ModiBJPNDA govt

From Zee News

Chinese media calls Indo-US defence ties to be &#039;much cry and little wool&#039;
World

Chinese media calls Indo-US defence ties to be 'much c...

Germany celebrates first gay marriage as same-sex unions become legal
World

Germany celebrates first gay marriage as same-sex unions be...

&#039;Let&#039;s Make a Deal&#039; host Monty Hall dies at 96
World

'Let's Make a Deal' host Monty Hall dies at...

Saudi authorities pursue Twitter user over women&#039;s driving threat
World

Saudi authorities pursue Twitter user over women's dri...

World

Amiens stadium barrier collapses, many injured

Two arrested for attacking doctor for numbering Mumbai stampede victims&#039; bodies
Maharashtra

Two arrested for attacking doctor for numbering Mumbai stam...

Iran urges Europe to defy Trump on imposing new sanctions
World

Iran urges Europe to defy Trump on imposing new sanctions

US aircraft carrier in operational readiness in South China Sea as North Korea tension mounts
World

US aircraft carrier in operational readiness in South China...

North EastManipur

Dalai Lama coming to Manipur for global peace conference

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Old relationship, new start-ups

The rewards of promoting Indian culinary entrepreneurship

Prodigal son of the father of the nation

The brief supremacy of a mountain kingdom

Elphinstone Stampede | A disaster waiting to happen, yet govt springs into action only after 22 crushed to death