PM Modi hails BJP's win in Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh bypolls, expresses gratitude to people

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Bharatiya Janata Paraty's (BJP) victories in Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.

"My gratitude to the people of Sikandra for once again supporting BJP. Our commitment to serving India's villages and taking them to new heights of progress is unwavering. I congratulate CM Yogi Adityanath and the BJP UP team for their stupendous efforts," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he wrote, "I thank the people of Likabali and Pakke Kesang in Arunachal Pradesh for reposing their faith in BJP. We derive immense strength from this affection and remain committed to transforming the Northeast."

The BJP retained the Sikandra Assembly seat in a bypoll on Sunday by a margin of over 11,000 votes.

According to the UP chief electoral officer's office, BJP's Ajit Singh Pal secured 73,284 votes (44.86 percent), while his nearest rival, Seema Sachan of the Samajwadi Party (SP), bagged 61,423 votes (37.60 percent).

The victory margin of the BJP candidate was 11,861 votes. Prabhakar Pandey of the Congress secured 19,084 votes.

While the SP and Congress had contested the state Assembly polls, held earlier this year, in an alliance, the two parties had decided to go alone in the bypoll.

The Sikandra bypoll was necessitated following the death of its sitting BJP MLA, Mathura Prasad Pal, on July 22.

On the other hand, the BJP on Sunday also wrested both the Pakke-Kessang and Likabali Assembly seats from the Congress in the by-elections to these constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh.

With this, the 60-member state Assembly now has 49 MLAs from the saffron party, nine from the Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA), one Congress and one Independent legislator.

BR Waghe of the BJP won the Pakke-Kessang seat by a narrow margin of 475 votes, defeating his lone rival and former deputy CM, Kameng Dolo of the Congress.

While Waghe polled 3,517 votes, Dolo bagged 3,042, Joint Chief Electoral Officer D J Bhattacharjee said.

In the Likabali seat, BJP's Kardo Nyigyor won by a slender margin of 305 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Gumke Riba of the PPA.

While the BJP candidate polled 3,461 votes, the PPA nominee secured 3,156 votes in the constituency, which witnessed a multi-cornered contest.

While Congress candidate Modam Dini could secure only 362 votes, the lone Independent candidate, Sengo Taipodia, bagged 675 votes.

The Likabali seat had fallen vacant after then health and family welfare minister Jomde Kena passed away on September 4.

The Pakke-Kessang seat fell vacant after the Gauhati High Court declared the election of Dolo from the constituency in the March 15, 2014 polls null and void, following an election petition filed by BJP nominee and former minister Atum Welly.

Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal wrested the Sabang Assembly seat from the Congress on Sunday by defeating its nearest rival, the CPI(M).

While TMC candidate Gita Rani Bhunia secured 1,06,179 votes, her closest rival, Rita Mandal of the CPI(M), bagged 41,987 votes. Antara Bhattacharya of the BJP bagged 37,476 votes and the Congress' Chiranjib Bhowmick secured 18,060 votes, West Midnapore District Magistrate (DM) Jagdish Prasad Meena said.

The bypoll was necessitated after former Congress MLA Manas Bhunia defected to the TMC earlier this year and became a Rajya Sabha MP. Rani is the wife of Bhunia.

Bhuniya, who had fought the Assembly polls as an alliance candidate of the Congress and CPI(M)-led Left Front.

(With PTI inputs)