PM Modi hails Muslim women fighting 'Triple Talaq', says entire nation is with them

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 09:06
PM Modi hails Muslim women fighting &#039;Triple Talaq&#039;, says entire nation is with them

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised women battling the system of Triple Talaq and said the entire country supports them.

"I pay my respects to those women who had to lead miserable lives due to Triple Talaq and then started a movement which created an environment in the whole nation against the practice," Modi said here in his speech on the occasion of Independence Day.

The Prime Minister said he respected all these women. "I want to tell them that they will succeed as the whole country supports them in this significant step towards women's empowerment."

With IANS inputs

Narendra ModiIndependence Day 2017Triple talaqMuslim womenRed Fort

