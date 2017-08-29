PM Modi heads China for 9th BRICS summit

New Delhi: A day after India-China ended their 75-day-old Doklam border stand-off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China to attend the 9th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit from September 3 to 5, 2017, the External Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

The BRICS summit will be held at Xiamen city in China's Fujian province.

PM Modi will also visit Myanmar from September 5 to 7 on the invitation of Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw, informed the ministry.

PM Modi will hold talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on matters of mutual interest and also call on President Kyaw. Apart from his engagements in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw, he will visit Yangon and Bagan.

