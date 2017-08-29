close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Modi heads China for 9th BRICS summit

A day after India-China ended their 75-day-old Doklam border stand-off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China to attend the 9th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit from September 3 to 5, 2017, the External Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 14:19
PM Modi heads China for 9th BRICS summit

New Delhi: A day after India-China ended their 75-day-old Doklam border stand-off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China to attend the 9th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit from September 3 to 5, 2017, the External Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

The BRICS summit will be held at Xiamen city in China's Fujian province.

PM Modi will also visit Myanmar from September 5 to 7 on the invitation of Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw, informed the ministry.

PM Modi will hold talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on matters of mutual interest and also call on President Kyaw. Apart from his engagements in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw, he will visit Yangon and Bagan.

With agency inputs

 

TAGS

PM ModiChina

From Zee News

Rampal acquitted in two criminal cases, jail term continues for pending cases
HaryanaIndia

Rampal acquitted in two criminal cases, jail term continues...

LG Electronics to showcase V30 this week
Mobiles

LG Electronics to showcase V30 this week

Bhutan welcomes end of Dokalam standoff
India

Bhutan welcomes end of Dokalam standoff

Finish projects on time, take India to newer heights: PM Modi
India

Finish projects on time, take India to newer heights: PM Mo...

Intex launches budget smartphone &#039;Aqua Style 3&#039; at Rs 4,299
Mobiles

Intex launches budget smartphone 'Aqua Style 3' a...

NASA&#039;s Johnson Space Centre closed amid floods
Space

NASA's Johnson Space Centre closed amid floods

Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanathto flag off Lucknow Metro on September 5
Uttar PradeshIndia

Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanathto flag off Lucknow Metro on...

Apple likely to launch iPhone 8 on September 12
Technology

Apple likely to launch iPhone 8 on September 12

Rohingya fleeing Myanmar clashes face sickness, expulsion despite UN appeal
WorldAsia

Rohingya fleeing Myanmar clashes face sickness, expulsion d...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced: How media normalised a rape-and-murder accused

Rampal acquitted: Here's all you need to know about the engineer turned self-styled godman

Prisoner number 1997: Here is how Dera chief Ram Rahim's life is in Rohtak's Sunaria jail

Doklam stand-off | Cool winds blowing, not hot air

Yudhishthir’s Ganpati prayers for Kohli, Amir & Modi!