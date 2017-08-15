PM Modi hoists tricolour at Red Fort to mark 70th Independence Day - WATCH full speech

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort to mark India`s 70th Independence Day.

Modi, who reached the 17th century monument to give his customary Independence Day speech, was received by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra.

The PM also received a Guard of Honour from a contingent of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.

The Prime Minister then unfurled the national flag amid a 21 gun salute and addressed the nation touching a host of issues.

