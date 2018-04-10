PM Modi holds Swachhagraha in Motihari, says Mohandas became Mahatma in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed more than 20,000 swachhagrahis (ambassadors of cleanliness) at a grand event in Motihari in Bihar. Amid loud cheering and clapping, the Prime Minister began his speech in Bhojpuri.

At the onset of his speech, PM Modi talked about the Satyagraha movement launched by the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, 100 years ago. He said that the concept of Satyagraha, brought to the country by Bapu, is still relevant.

Addressing the huge gathering, Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi connected the country with Satyagraha and the concept still lives in each Swachhagrahi working to ensure a clean India. While the event was to mark the end of centenary celebration of Satyagraha movement, the Prime Minister said that it should be looked at as a new beginning.

“Mohandas became Mahatma after his Satyagraha in Bihar. Even Jayaprakash Narayan got inspiration for his movement from Mahatma Gandhi,” said PM Modi.

He further hailed the work done by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi in the state in the recent past. He lauded them for ensuring construction of record number of toilets across Bihar.

"Pichle 100 varsh mein Bharat ki teen badi kasautiyon ke samay Bihar ne desh ko raasta dikhaya, jab desh ghulami ki zanjeeron mein jakda hua tha, to Bihar ne Gandhi ji ko Mahatma bana diya, bapu bana diya (In the last 100 years Bihar has shown the way the country on crucial moments. When the country was not independent, Bihar made Gandhi ji a Mahatma and Bapu)," said Modi.

Referring to the initiatives launched by him during his visit to Bihar, the Prime Minister said that work has been started for re-development of Moti jheel, which is the identity of Motihari.

He further hailed women power, saying most of Swachhagrahis are women and they understand the need of cleanliness more than anyone else.

Talking about the success of Swachh Bharat Mission, the Prime Minister said that as many as 350 districts across the country are now open defecation free.