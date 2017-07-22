close
PM Modi hosts farewell dinner for President Mukherjee, presents memento

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 23:24
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hosted a farewell dinner for outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee and presented him a memento on the occasion.

"In keeping with tradition, PM Narendra Modi presents a memento to President on the occasion of farewell hosted by him for the President," a Press Information Bureau tweet said.

The dinner was attended by President-elect Ram Nath Kovind, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, senior ministers and various opposition leaders.

Mukherjee will be given a farewell by MPs on Sunday in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, he was given a farewell by the Chiefs of Staff Committee on Friday.

In a simple function held at the Manekshaw Centre, the President interacted with senior military officers and in his farewell address, extended his best wishes to all members of the armed forces and their families. He also paid tributes to the martyrs and their families for their sacrifices for the nation.

TAGS

PM ModiPresident Pranab MukherjeePresident MukherjeeMementoPrime Minister Narendra ModiPresident's farewell dinnerfarewell dinner for Presidentc

