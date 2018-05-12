PM Modi in Nepal: Kathmandu's Pashupatinath and Mustang's Muktinath on today's itinerary

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his third visit to Nepal since assuming office in 2014, stressed that Nepal is at the top of India's Neighbourhood First policy while announcing a Rs 100 crore package to develop Janakpur on Friday.

On Saturday, Prime Minister will visit Kathmandu's Pashupatinath Temple and Mustang's Muktinath temple. Here's a quick look at the Prime Minister's itinerary.

7:30 AM: PM Modi will offer prayers at the Muktinath temple

10:25 AM: Visit to Pashupatinath Temple

11:50 AM to 13:25 PM: Meeting with various leaders in hotel

15:05 PM: Arrival at Rashtriya Sabha Griha followed by civic reception

A high layer of security has been maintained in Mustang in view of PM Modi’s visit to offer puja at Muktinath temple. Following the visit to Muktinath Temple, Modi will return to Kathmandu and offer prayers at the Pashupatinath temple. He is expected to hold several political meetings with leaders from various parties later in the day.

This is PM Modi's second meet with counterpart K P Sharma Oli in less than two months. The duo held extensive talks to improve bilateral ties. Nepal and India reached six major understandings so far.

In a series of tweet, the PM Modi hailed the ties between the two nations, commending the Himalayan nation for successfully holding elections to lauding the historic and cultural ties between the two neighbours.



Cultural relations are at the core of India-Nepal friendship. PM Oli and I talked about ways to increase our cultural linkages, especially through the development of Ramayana and Buddhist tourist circuits. We want more pilgrims and tourists to visit each other’s countries. pic.twitter.com/OBt6EBZBHp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2018

During my talks with PM Oli, we reviewed the full range of our bilateral ties and the ground covered since our last meeting in Delhi. Cooperation in boosting connectivity, through waterways and railways was actively discussed. There were also deliberations to improve trade ties. pic.twitter.com/7q54TkR6vq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2018

Modi and Oli held one-on-one and delegation-level talks where both sides agreed to resolve outstanding issues before September 19 that marks Nepal`s Constitution Day.

India is ready to partner with Nepal for cross-border connectivity and agreed to commence survey to link Kathmandu with the Indian Railways` survey soon.

A team of Indian experts will begin the survey for the feasibility of the rail linkages and India is also sending a team of experts to conduct feasibility survey for inland water navigation.

"We are connected with Nepal through rail, water, transmission line, petroleum pipeline," Modi told the media.

With agency inputs