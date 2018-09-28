PM Modi inaugurates 'Parakram Parv' military exhibition in Jodhpur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Parakram Parv' military exhibition in Jodhpur on Friday on the eve of the second anniversary of surgical strikes across LoC which had targeted terror camps.

The military exhibition celebrates the surgical strikes conducted by Indian Army bravehearts which dealt a firm blow to terror outfits operating out of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The three-day exhibition will be held till September 30.

Jodhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays wreath at Konark War Memorial. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/ExoFRv1kh8 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2018

PM Modi, during the inauguration, hailed the efforts of Indian soldiers and was accompanied by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and all three chiefs of staff - Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba - at the event.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was received at the Jodhpur airport by Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, Sitharaman and the three chiefs of defence forces. He was accorded a guard of honour before proceeding to pay his tribute to martyrs at the Konark War Memorial.

Jodhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Konark stadium. He will inaugurate the Army exhibition 'Parakarm Parv' at Jodhpur Military Station today, marking the second anniversary of the surgical strike across the LoC. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/wM2cygTAag — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2018

PM Modi is also scheduled to attend the Combined Commanders' Conference later in the day.