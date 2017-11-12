हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
PM Modi interacts with world leaders in Philippines - In Pics

PM Modi interacted with world leaders at a gala dinner reception hosted by Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 12, 2017, 23:39 PM IST
Comments
Pic courtesy: @narendramodi

Manila: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, at a gala dinner reception hosted by Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday.

PM Modi arrived here earlier on Sunday on a three-day visit to the Philippines to attend the 15th India-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and the 12th East Asia summits to be held here on Tuesday.

This is the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to the Philippines in 36 years since the visit of Indira Gandhi in 1981.

This year marks the 25th year of the India-Asean dialogue partnership and the golden jubilee of the formation of the Asean regional bloc.

Asean comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

(With IANS inputs)

