PM Modi interacts with world leaders in Philippines - In Pics

Manila: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, at a gala dinner reception hosted by Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday.

PM Modi arrived here earlier on Sunday on a three-day visit to the Philippines to attend the 15th India-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and the 12th East Asia summits to be held here on Tuesday.

Kumusta po Philippines!

PM @narendramodi arrives in Manila to attend ASEAN and East Asia Summits; heralding 3-days of intense diplomatic activity furthering our #ActEastPolicy pic.twitter.com/ZDC3GG0Oan — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 12, 2017

Enthusiastic welcome by Indian Diaspora. PM @narendramodi greeted by members of Diaspora, who form an important niche group of Filipino society. pic.twitter.com/dAEN7z4cLo — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 12, 2017

Interacting with world leaders in Manila. pic.twitter.com/qh0pdcFyXP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2017

PM @narendramodi in conversation with Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Gala Dinner to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN in Manila, Philippines. pic.twitter.com/BboORCsauq — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 12, 2017

Engaging conversation with a friend. PM @narendramodi with Dmitry Medvedev, Prime Minister of Russia at the Gala Dinner #Manila pic.twitter.com/yh1vPoV0X8 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 12, 2017

PM @narendramodi had a warm and coordial conversation with the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Gala Dinner. #ASEAN2017 pic.twitter.com/SzxLHoyzTC — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 12, 2017

With world leaders at the Gala Dinner in Manila. pic.twitter.com/DY5s5Yjgdq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2017

This is the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to the Philippines in 36 years since the visit of Indira Gandhi in 1981.

This year marks the 25th year of the India-Asean dialogue partnership and the golden jubilee of the formation of the Asean regional bloc.

Asean comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

(With IANS inputs)