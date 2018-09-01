PM Modi is like sky while Rahul Gandhi is like an insect: BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Minister of State for Health and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey has mocked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, comparing him with an insect. Choubey, however, showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while comparing him to the Congress chief.

“Pradhan mantri gagan ke jaisa, aur jo aaj ka Congress ka adhyaksh hai unka aakaar kaisa, naali ke keede jaisa (Our prime minister is like sky, and the president of Congress today, he is like an insect,” said Ashwini Kumar Choubey while speaking to mediapersons in Bihar's Sasaram.

This comes amid a series of attacks on the Congress chief by various BJP leaders, including party president Amit Shah and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

In a scathing personal attack on Rahul Gandhi, Naqvi had on Friday called the Congress president a “gappu” or gossiper who makes illogical statements.

He had said, “Jis vyakti ka Pappu se lekar Gappu tak ka safar jhooth ka jhunjhuna lekar ke shuru hua ho, woh isi tarah ki behki-behki, besuri aur behuda baatein karega. Ghotale ke guru ghantalon ko har time ghotala hi nazar aayega, desh ka vikas, pragati aur sushasan nahi (A person whose journey from Pappu to Gappu has been based on lies, that person will naturally speak irrationally and illogically. Masterminds of scams will only notice scams around, they can't witness the country's development, progress and good governance).”

He made the remark in reaction to Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the issue of Rafale fighter jets deal.

On Wednesday, BJP president Amit Shah had mocked Rahul Gandhi, saying the nation’s IQ was higher than his. With the Congress president seeking a joint Parliamentary committee on Rafale deal, Amit Shah referred to JPC as “Jhoothi Party Congress”. The BJP leader pointed that Rafale jet prices quoted by Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Karnataka, Raipur, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Parliament had varied.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Amit Shah said, “Why wait 24 hours when you already have your JPC-Jhoothi Party Congress. Your lies to fool the nation are self-evident when Rafale price you quote vary in Delhi, Karnataka, Raipur, Hyderabad, Jaipur & Parliament. But the nation's IQ is higher than yours!”